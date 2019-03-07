IAF airlifts 523 stranded passengers in J-K

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) As many as 523 stranded passengers were airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in separate sorties in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, an official said.State Coordinator, Kargil Courier Service, Aamir Ali said 305 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Leh in an IL-76 aircraft, while 22 passengers were taken from Kargil to Srinagar by air, five passengers from Kargil to Jammu and 191 passengers from Jammu to Kargil in separate sorties.On Wednesday, 514 stranded Ladakh passengers were airlifted from Srinagar and Jammu, while a day earlier 95 passengers were airlifted in two AN-32 Kargil courier aircraft.The AN-32 Kargil courier service was introduced some years back to provide an alternative to the residents of Ladakh which usually remains cut off from rest of the country due to the closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh National Highway during winter months owing to heavy snowfall. PTI TAS NSDNSD