IAF chief asks commanders to learn about emerging technologies

Mathura, Dec 6 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa Thursday asked the force's commanders to keep themselves abreast of modern developments and emerging technologies, an official said.Addressing the Commanders' Conference at Headquarters Central Air Command, Bamrauli, Dhanoa apprised the commanders on the current security scenario, geo-political situation and the role of IAF in dealing with various contingencies and threats. The Indian Air Force (IAF) chief also reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects and complimented the Central Air Command for the "excellent" performance during war exercise Gagan Shakti, Arvind Sinha, Regional PRO of the defence ministry said. "In his address to the air warriors and civilian employees of Headquarters Central Air Command, the Air Chief acknowledged the hard work and professionalism of each and every one of them," Sinha said in a press release."He lauded their efforts and contributions towards the operational preparedness of Indian Air Force that was evident from the successful conduct of exercise Gaganshakti," he added. Dhanoa also emphasised on the need for all the personnel to remain vigilant and security conscious at all times, the release stated. The Air Chief lauded the performance of Air Force Schools in imparting quality education to the wards of Air Force personnel, it added.Meanwhile, Kamalpreet Dhanoa, wife of the Air Chief and President of Air Force Wives Welfare Association interacted with the sanginis, veer naris and wives of Defence Security Corps during a specially organised meeting, Singh said. PTI CORR RHL