IAF chopper makes 'precautionary' landing in field in Rajasthan

Jaipur/Barmer, Nov 15 (PTI) An Indian Air Force helicopter made a "precautionary" landing due to some technical issues in a field in Barmer district's Sheo area on Thursday, officials said.The pilot and his crew are safe, they said."The pilot had to make the precautionary landing because of some technical problem in the helicopter," Defence spokesperson Col. Sombit Ghosh said.Station House Officer (SHO), Sheo, Manaram Garg said,The IAF helicopter landed in a field near Nimla village. He said the pilot and crew members are safe and a team of the Air Force has reached the area. They have cordoned it, the SHO said.