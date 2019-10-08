IAF Day: Tributes paid to soldiers killed in line of duty in Jammu

(Eds: Recasting intro) Jammu, Oct 8 (PTI) The Air Force station in Jammu organised a wreath-laying ceremony on the 87th IAF Day, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday. Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Jammu, Air Commodore Ajay Singh Pathania paid tributes to soldiers killed in the line of duty. The spokesman said the event organised at the station's war memorial here was attended by IAF officials and air veterans. The week-long celebrations include number of events promoting health awareness and welfare of the personnel and their families, he said. The air veterans are also invited to various functions in recognition of their yeoman service rendered to the nation, he said. Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of the IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces. The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions. PTI TAS SNESNESNE