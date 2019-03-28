IAF felicitates its meritorious sportsmen

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Indian Air Force Thursday felicitated its meritorious sportsmen who have excelled at the national and internal levels. IAF chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, who was the chief guest at the event, praised the Air Force Sports Control Board for the stellar achievements during the last one year and providing world class infrastructure and equipment to the sportsmen, a statement said. Dhanoa congratulated the achievers and advised them to maintain the level of perseverance and consistency. He emphasised on the importance of possessing high degree of fitness, zeal, enthusiasm and strong will in order to sustain and achieve excellence in the field of sports, it added. PTI PR DPB