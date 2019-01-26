IAF flypast stuns crowd at Republic Day parade

(Eds: Adds info; minor edits) New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Thousands of people were stunned into silence, their eyes rolled towards the clear skies and ears buzzed to the pulsating 'hum' of the Indian Air Force planes roaring above the majestic Rajpath in Delhi. Imaginations flew but people stood motionless.Seeing the approaching 'Rudra' formation, comprising three advanced light helicopters in 'Vic' formation, the crowd gathered to mark the 70th Republic Day appeared thrilled.Anxious children responded to the fascinating site with a huge round of applause.Three C-130J Super Hercules roared past the helicopters, with restless people cheering and waving at the mighty aircraft used for tactical airlift and airdrop requirement in challenging terrain.A C-17 Globemaster flanked by two SU-30 MKIs flew in globe formation at a speed of 500kmph, while five Jaguar deep-penetration strike aircraft flew in arrow-head formation.The C-17 is capable of strategic delivery of up to 170,900 pounds of personnel and/or equipment to main operating bases or forward operating areas.The airborne early-warning and control system aircraft 'Netra' also made its presence felt during the fly-past.The captivating event culminated with a lone Su-30 MKI flying at a speed of 900kmph, splitting the sky with a 'Vertical Charlie' manoeuvre over the saluting dais.Other aircraft that participated in the flypast were MiG-29s and AN-32 aircraft. PTI GJS/SLB VIT ABH