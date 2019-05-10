IAF intercepts Georgian aircraft coming from Pakistan

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) An An-12 aircraft of Georgia was intercepted by the Indian Air Force after it entered Indian air space from Pakistan, deviating from its flight path, official sources said.The aircraft was forced to land at Jaipur airfield by air defence aircraft of the IAF, they said.The An-12 aircraft of Georgia, after getting airborne for Delhi from Karachi, deviated from its scheduled flight path and entered Indian air space from an unscheduled point in North Gujarat, the sources said. PTI MPB RT