IAF Jaguar crashes in UP, pilot safe

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) A Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Monday near Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, official sources said.The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, they said.The military aircraft crashed soon after taking off on a routine mission from Gorakhpur, the sources said.A court of inquiry has been ordered by the air headquarters to investigate the accident, they said. PTI MPB ANB DPBDPB

