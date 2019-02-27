IAF jet crashes in Kashmir, two dead

(Eds: updating toll) Srinagar, Feb 27 (PTI) An IAF jet crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing two people, officials said.The jet crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10.05 am, the officials said.The jet broke into two and caught fire immediately, the officials said.The identity of the two deceased could not be confirmed immediately, they said.PTI MIJ DVDV