IAF jet shoots down Pakistani military drone in Bikaner

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A Sukhoi-30 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force on Monday shot down a Pakistani military drone in Bikaner sector of the Indo-Pak border using an air-to-air missile, government sources said.The Pakistani drone was detected by a ground-based radar station and minutes later one of the Sukhoi-30 jets deployed in the area to keep an eye on Indian air space shot it down, they said.The Pakistani military drone was targeted at around 11:30 AM in Bikaner-Nal sector in Rajasthan, the sources said.It was the second unsuccessful attempt by Pakistan to send a spy drone inside India in the last six days.A Pakistani drone was shot down by India on February 27 along the Indo-Pak border in Kutch in Gujarat. The Indian Air Force has kept all its bases in Western sector on maximum alert after India carried out a strike on the biggest terrorist training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26.Pakistan had attempted to retaliate by unsuccessfully targeting a number of military installations in Kashmir on February 27. PTI MPB RTRT