IAF officer killed in J&K chopper crash to be cremated on Friday

Mathura (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) The mortal remains of an Indian Air Force officer, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, reached late Thursday evening in Agra, police said. The cremation of Pankaj Nauhar will take place on Friday as the body reached late in the night, said Superintendent of Police (City) Rajesh Kumar Singh. His body was brought from Agra and kept in a military hospital, Singh said. The body will be taken to his native Jarelia village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Wednesday morning for cremation, the officer added. On Wednesday, an IAF helicopter crashed in Budgam, killing both its pilots and four others on board besides a local resident, officials said. PTI CORRHMB