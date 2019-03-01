IAF officer who was killed in J&K chopper crash consigned to flames

Mathura (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) The mortal remains of an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, was consigned to flames in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Friday. The body of IAF officer Pankaj Nauhar was taken to the residence of his father, retired Subedar Nobat Singh, in Mathura town, said District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra. He was taken to his native village in Mant area for cremation. Rudra, the 16-month-old son of Pankaj, lit the pyre with family members beside him. A massive crowed gathered at the funeral amidst chanting of slogans. Uttar Pradesh minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary, Mathura MP Hema Malini, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary were among those present. The wife of Nauhar was given a cheque of Rs 25 lakh by Chaudhary on behalf of the state government. A cheque of Rs 5 lakh was also given by the minister to the IAF officer's father. The minister said a member of Nauhar's family would be given a government job also and land. PTI CORRHMB