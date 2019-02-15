IAF plane brings bodies of slain CRPF men to Delhi

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The mortal remains of the CRPF jawans killed in the audacious attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir were brought here Friday evening in an Indian Air Force plane, officials said.The bodies remains were received by Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the Palam technical area of Indira Gandhi International Airport.Coffins wrapped in tricolour were neatly arranged in the hanger where senior officials of the force laid wreath in a solemn ceremony one by one, they said. Those present included the tri-services chiefs, senior ministers of the Cabinet, NSA Ajit Doval and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are among those likely to pay their last respects to the CRPF personnel at the airport. Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. A Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district. PTI ACB ABS ZMN