IAF rescues three stranded youths from HP's snow-hit Chamba

Shimla, Nov 5 (PTI) The Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued three stranded youths from Himachal Pradesh's snow-bound Chamba district on Monday, a senior official said. Additional Chief Secretary, PWD, revenue and disaster management Manisha Nanda said the stranded youths were rescued unhurt from the Holi area here with the help of an IAF helicopter. "The youths have been hospitalised for precautionary checkup," Nanda added. Meanwhile, the state government has issued an advisory to tourists and local residents from visiting high altitude areas. Chief Secretary BK Agarwal urged the people to not visit high altitude areas due to unpredictable weather conditions. PTI DJI PTI INDIND