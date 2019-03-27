IAF station chief meets J-K Guv

Jammu, Mar 27 (PTI) Air Commodore Ajay Singh Pathania, the Air Officer Commanding, Jammu, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here Wednesday, officials said.He briefed the Governor about various important matters relating to activities of the Jammu Air Force Station.The Governor lauded Indian Air Force's prompt and valuable support to the civilian population whenever it is called for the relief and rescue operations, the officials added. PTI AB DPB