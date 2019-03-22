scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

IAF to showcase its indigenously developed LCA fighter jet at Malaysia expo

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Indian Air Force will participate in an international maritime aero expo in Malaysia next week during which it will showcase its indigenously developed LCA fighter aircraft. The Langkawi International Maritime Aero Expo (LIMA-2019) is planned in Langkawi, Malaysia, from March 26-30. The Indian Air Force is participating in it for the first time, during which it will showcase its indigenously developed LCA fighter aircraft, a statement said. Participation of IAF in LIMA-2019 will provide an opportunity to air-warriors to interact with their Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) counterparts and foster close relationship between the two services, it said. PTI ASK SMN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos