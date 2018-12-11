IAF to start courier service from Kargil

/R Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) The Indian Air Force (IAF) will start air courier service from Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil district from December 25. Feroz Ahmad Khan, the chairman and the chief executive councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), announced on Tuesday that AN-32 Air Force Courier services from Kargil to Srinagar and Kargil to Jammu would start from December 25. The decision was taken during a review meeting attended by Khan. Various issues related regarding the operation of flights were discussed. The CEC instructed the officers concerned to ensure that all required arrangements and other modalities were put in place in time to ensure hassle-free operation of the courier services during the winter season, an official spokesperson said. PTI ABHMB