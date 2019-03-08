scorecardresearch
IAF tweets poem 'Hadd Sarhad Ki', refers to cross-border anti-terror strike

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Amid tensions between New Delhi and Pakistan after Indian fighter jets bombed a camp of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in that country, the IAF on Friday tweeted a poem whose lines can be construed as a jibe at Islamabad.Through its twitter handle @IAF_MCC, the Indian Air Force tweeted the Hindi poem 'Hadd Sarhad Ki' penned by Bipin Allhabadi.The first two lines of the poem read, "Today, someone has crossed borders/Because someone has crossed all limits."The tweet also had a picture of a fighter jet in the background.Tensions between India and Pakistan flared up after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.India launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot on February 26. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 and captured its pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was handed over to India on March 1. PTI PR NSDNSD

