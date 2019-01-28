IAF's Jaguar aircraft crashes in UP, pilot ejects safely

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) A Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said.The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, IAF sources said.The military aircraft crashed soon after taking off on a routine mission from Gorakhpur, they said.Police said the plane crashed in the Hatempur area of the district. No casualty has been reported, they said.The Jaguar had taken off from the Gorakhpur Air Force Station. The crash site is between Hata and Kasya villages, police said.The IAF sources said a court of inquiry has been ordered by the air headquarters to investigate the accident. PTI MPB SAB ANBANB