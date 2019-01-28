IAF's Jaguar crashes, pilot safe

(Eds: updating with quotes of DM, SP) Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) A Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, with the pilot ejecting safely, police said. The military aircraft crashed soon after taking off on a routine mission from the Gorakhpur Air Force Station. District Magistrate Anil Kumar Singh said the incident took place around noon when the pilot sensed some problem in the plane and turned it towards a safe destination before jumping to safety.Police said the plane crashed in Hatempur area of the district between Hata and Kasya towns.Superintendent of Police Rajiv Narain Misra said the pilot has been rushed to a hospital with the help of an Air Force ambulance.IAF sources said a court of inquiry has been ordered by the air headquarters to investigate the accident.PTI CORR SAB MPB DVDV