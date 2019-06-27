IAF's Jaguar makes emergency landing in Ambala after suffering bird hit

Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force Thursday suffered a bird hit forcing its pilot to make an emergency landing at Ambala air base after jettisoning the plane's external fuel tanks.One of the fuel tanks landed in a residential area but no one was injured, said officials.One of the Jaguar's engine had suffered the bird hit and as a standard practice the pilot jettisoned the fuel tank and some other load, they said.The pilot, however, managed to land the aircraft safely, they said. There were no casualties or reports of anyone sustaining any injury, they said. The aircraft had taken off on a training sortie when the incident occurred. Some objects (fuel tank) fell outside the Air Force station near a residential area in Ambala, but no one was injured, though panic gripped the area for a while, Ambala's Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa said over phone. Officials said an ambulance and a fire brigade were rushed to the spot, but luckily no had been injured. PTI SUN VSD RAXRAX