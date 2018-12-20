Iain Glen says security measures for 'GoT' final season 'caused a problem for actors'

London, Dec 20 (PTI) "Game of Thrones" star Iain Glen says it was problematic for the actors to perform on the sets of the hit HBO show as the makers were "paranoid" about script leaks.The 57-year-old actor, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont in the series, said the showrunners went to great lengths to stop anyone from revealing any spoilers about the eighth and final season."They're absolutely paranoid now about anyone finding out anything about the series and spoiling it. We weren't allowed a written word on a page," Glen told BBC Radio 5 Live in an interview."Everything was accessed through iPads with different security you had to get through to access it which caused a problem for the actors, I have to say. But we find a way, either on phones or with pads, or different ways for it to be available on set," he added.The actor also said the upcoming season is "absolutely phenomenal".He described the table read for the next installment, which saw the entire cast and crew come together to go through the scripts for all six episodes."This season was the first season ever that we sat and read the entire arc of the story from beginning to end right through over the course of a day. Honestly, these six episodes are absolutely phenomenal. I mean they're... The writers really really came up trumps... The way they pulled it all together was a real writing task."There were a lot of tears that day... And it's been a season of that because it's been a season of farewells and finishes. Kit (Harington), if he wasn't lying, had not read it, so he was reading it on that day for the first time..." he added. "Game of Thrones" returns to HBO in April 2019. PTI RB RB RDSRDS