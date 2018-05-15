IAN invests in Knudge.me

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Indian Angel Network (IAN) today said it has invested in Knudge.me, a gamified social learning platform based out of Bengaluru.

Knudge.me aims to create a global edutainment platform and is currently focusing on helping people improve their English skills, IAN said in a statement.

Startup accelerator Axilor also participated in the current funding round, it added.

Bikky Khosla, angel investor and CEO at TradeIndia.com, lead the investment from IAN and the funds will be used to build the product, it said.

Cyient to increase shareholding in Cyient Insights to 100%

IT firm Cyient today said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 49 per cent share in one of its subsidiaries, Cyient Insights to take its overall holding to 100 per cent for USD 515,777 in cash.

"Equity payout of INR equivalent of USD 515,777 for 49 per cent stake," Cyient said in a regulatory filing.

It added that since its incorporation in May 2013, Cyient Insights has gained significant traction with global clients in the industrial and aerospace industry.

Rubique adds Essar Oil CFO Anup Vikal to advisory board

Online financial technology marketplace Rubique Technologies today said it has appointed Essar Oil CFO Anup Vikal on its advisory board.

This move is part of Rubique?s aggressive growth plan for scaling up its business, the company said in a statement.

As a strategic advisor, Vikal will provide mentorship and guidance to Rubiques team for achieving business growth and scaling up to reach deeper business pockets in the country, it added.

ACME Solar bags project from Maha discom

Independent power producer ACME Solar said today it has bagged a project of 250 MW Solar PV capacity in a tariff-based auction by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) concluded late in the evening yesterday.

The MSEDCL had invited 1000 MW solar tender under built own and operate model wherein successful developer can set up solar project anywhere in India and supply power to the MSEDCL under 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA), a company statement said.

This selection process concluded at a very competitive tariff wherein ACME was allotted largest capacity of 250 MW at a tariff of Rs 2.72 per unit, it said.

Anchor portion of Sirca Paints? IPO fully subscribed

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Sirca Paints India today said three anchor investors subscribed over 28 per cent of the equity shares offered through its initial public offer (IPO) that opens tomorrow.

"Mauryan First, Next Orbit Ventures and Reliance Equity Opportunities AIF Scheme 1 (the three anchor investors) subscribed 13,70,400 or over 28 per cent of 48,69,600 equity shares offered through IPO," Sirca Paints India said in a statement.

Shares will be listed on NSE Emerge - the exchanges platform for SMEs.