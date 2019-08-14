I&B min asks pvt news channels to telecast I-Day celebration with sign language interpretation

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) In a bid to ensure equal accessibility for persons with disabilities, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked private news channels to telecast a short programme on Independence Day celebrations, along with corresponding sign language interpretation on August 15.Doordarshan has been carrying sign language interpretation of the address of the President on the eve of Independence Day and the Prime Minister's address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day every year.This year too, the President's address and the entire function from Red Fort will be telecast live with sign language interpretation on DD Bharati channel, an official statement said. The President's address was broadcast on Wednesday evening. In a major step towards implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to implement accessibility standards for persons with disabilities in television programmes for private TV channels also from this Independence Day, the statement said. In a significant beginning from this year's Independence Day, the ministry has asked private satellite news TV channels also to telecast a short programme on Independence Day celebrations, along with corresponding sign language interpretation, in the afternoon and evening of August 15.The channels have been told that they may either make their own programme with sign language interpretation, or, if they wish, they may carry a bulletin prepared by DD News free of cost, the statement said.This was announced by I&B Secretary Amit Khare while speaking at a function organised by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled Peopleat IIC, New Delhi. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was given the 'Special Jury Award' at this function for its path breaking work in making television accessible for people with hearing disabilities. PTI ASK ANBANB