I&B Ministry hikes advert rates for print media by 25 pc

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The government has hiked by 25 per cent the rates at which the Bureau of Outreach and Communication releases its advertisements to the print media.The decision will be of great benefit especially to the medium and small newspapers, including a large number of such papers in regional and vernacular languages, an official statement said.The last such revision had taken place in 2013 when an increase of 19 per cent had been announced over and above the rates of 2010.The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken a decision to revise the advertisement rates for print media by announcing a hike of 25 per cent over and above the existing rate structure for advertisement in print media by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication, the statement said.The decision is with effect from Tuesday and will be valid for a period of three years. This decision has been taken based on the recommendations of the 8th Rate Structure Committee constituted by I&B ministry which took into account several factors, including the increase in price of news print, processing charges and other factors which go into the computation of advertisement rates, the statement said.