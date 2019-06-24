I&B Ministry to bring out Hindi adaptation of 'Geet Ramayana'

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Publications Division will bring out a Hindi adaptation of the 'Geet Ramayana' -- a collection of 56 Marathi language songs chronologically describing events from the Ramayana.The decision to publish the Hindi adaptation by Datta Prasad Jog was taken by I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar at a meeting held on Monday, an official statement said.The decision was also communicated by Javadekar, through letters, to AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Goa Culture Minister Govind S Gaude.Geet Ramayana was broadcast by the All India Radio, Pune, in 19551956. It was acclaimed for its lyrics, music and singing.Written by G D Madgulkar and composed by Sudhir Phadke, Geet Ramayana is considered a "milestone of Marathi light music" and the "most popular" Marathi version of Ramayana, the statement said. PTI ASK IJT