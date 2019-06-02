IATA reiterates need for having harmonised approach for airport slot allocation

Seoul, Jun 2 (PTI) Governments should have harmonised approach for allocation of airport slots based on the principles of certainty, transparency and flexibility, according to global carriers' grouping IATA.While the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has been seeking ways to address the slot problems and capacity constraints faced by airlines, the grouping passed a resolution on the issue at its 75th annual general meeting here on Sunday.Indian as well as foreign carriers have been grappling with issues of slots at various airports.At the AGM, a resolution on slot policy was approved. It urged governments to adopt globally harmonised principles of slot allocation based on principles of certainty, transparency, sustainability and flexibility."The Worldwide Slot Guidelines have successfully allocated increasingly scarce airport capacity in ways which have enormously helped consumers. Passengers, businesses and airlines are benefitting from consistent and reliable schedules," IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said in a release.Resolutions calling on governments to implement the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) to help reduce carbon dioxide emission and supporting global deployment of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) for baggage tracking were approved.Further, resolutions pertaining to accelerating global implementation of the One ID initiative, which uses a single biometric identifier to move passengers through the airport, without the need for paper travel documents, and improving air travel experience for people with disabilities were also passed. PTI RAM BALBAL