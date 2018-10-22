IAVI, Serum join hands to develop antibody products for HIV, other diseases

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) and Serum Institute of India Monday announced a strategic partnership to develop and manufacture monoclonal antibody products for HIV and other global health challenges. "Through this partnership, we will work to pioneer a viable and sustainable pathway toward accessible, low-cost, antibody-based products for HIV, which if successful, may also be applied more broadly to innovative monoclonal antibody therapeutics targeting other disease areas," IAVI president and CEO Mark Feinberg said in a statement. Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company has a proven record of developing and delivering vaccines and pharmaceutical products globally, and it is already applying this expertise in the field of antibody development. "Serum Institute and IAVI have joined forces in the fight against HIV with the aim of making cost-effective monoclonal antibodies for HIV, and in the fields of antimicrobial resistance and anti-snake venom. Provided the breadth of our technology, I am confident that we will be able to make positive contributions in these important areas," he added. Serum Institute of India makes vaccines which are sold in over 170 countries. On the other hand IAVI has worked in India since 2001, and partners with the central government on its network of clinical research centers and laboratories engaged in HIV research, including the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute. PTI MSS MRMR