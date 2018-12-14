IB and RAW chiefs get six months extension

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The chiefs of Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing Rajiv Jain and Anil K Dhasmana respectively got extensions of six months each on Friday from their two-year terms, which were coming to an end later this month, a government order said.Jain's tenure was to end on December 30 while Dhasmana's was to end on December 29.The decision to extend the tenure of the two intelligence chiefs by six months was taken due to the forthcoming general election and the centre wanted a new government to take a decision on these key posts, said the officials who know about the decision.Jain, a 1980-batch IPS officer from Jharkhand, was appointed IB Director on December 30, 2016 for a period of two years.A recipient of the President's Police Medal, Jain has served in various departments of the IB, including the sensitive Kashmir Desk. He was advisor to the previous NDA government's interlocutor on Kashmir K C Pant when talks were held with separatist leaders like Shabbir Shah.Dhasmana took over the reins of the R&AW, tasked with gathering external intelligence.A 1981-batch officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Dhasmana has been with R&AW for the past 23 years, during which he served in important areas, including the Pakistan Desk. PTI ACB SKL SKL ABHABH