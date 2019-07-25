iBall Launched Five New Premium Products for Amazon India Prime Day Sale

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iBall India's premier home-grown tech accessory brand has launched five new products for Amazon India's Prime Day sale. The new products namely, Decibel Black Edition, Musi Play A1, Musi Boom, 2.1 Tarang Classic, Freego G100 were released in July and were available for the Prime Day sale on 15th-16th July with special costs. The products are yet available to purchase for prime members on Amazon India for coming two weeks with an upgraded price. The iBall Decibel Black Edition is a wireless BT 5.0 headset with mic and exceptional features such as built-in Alexa assistant, Multiple Playback Options such as FM, MicroSD, and AUX. It is also foldable, multifunctional and comes with an exquisite finish and a soft-cushioned headband and ear cups for long hours of comfort. The Decibel Black Edition has a Frequency Range of 2.402 GHz ~ 2.480 GHz, Sensitivity of 100 dB, Distortion of 0.014%, Effective range of up to 10 m, Working time of up to 6 hours (Full Volume), Standby Time of up to 30 hours, Battery charging time of about 2-3 hours. It also has controls such as Volume Up / Next Track, Volume Down / Previous Track, Power On / Power Off / Play / Pause and Mode. The iBall Musi Play A1 is a portable BT speaker with a built-in mic that allows you to enjoy music anywhere and anytime. It comes with 6 color options and has multiple playback options such as BT, MicroSD and FM with a built-in rechargeable battery. The Musi Play A1 has Output Power of 3 W RMS, Audio Frequency Response of 100 Hz ~ 20 KHz, Working Time of up to 6 hours, charging time of about 1.5 Hrs. The size dimensions are 6 cm (H) x 6.2 cm (W) x 6.2 cm (D). It's a small size speaker that comes with big sound. It also has control options such as Power On/Off/Mode | Play/Pause | Volume Down / Previous Track | Volume Up / Next Track. iBall Musi Boom is a portable BT and IPX7 waterproof speaker with fabric design and rugged rubber material suitable for indoor and outdoor use. It comes with a massive battery for full day entertainment and multiple playback options such as BT and AUX. It acts as a power bank, so one can charge their devices using 5V / 1 Amp USB charge out port. It comes with the extraordinary TWS Technology wherein 2 iBall Musi Boom speakers can be connected and played as wireless 2.0 speaker. It comes with a belt for easy carry and is available in 3 dynamic colours Black, Blue & Green. It has a total output of 30 W RMS (15 W x 2), Charging Time of 4 hours (5V 2Amp), Working Time of 24 hours, its dimensions are 11.5 cm (H) x 27 cm (W) x 11 cm (D) and weighs 1.55 Kg.The iBall 2.1 Tarang Classic is a dynamic subwoofer system with rich and powerful sound, best for indoor use. It possesses premium looks with real fabric and complete wooden housing makes it a flawless fusion of design and sound reproduction. It comes equipped with multiple input options such as BT, USB, SD, AUX and FM with remote control for user convenience. It also has Bass and Treble control to enhance the experience while watching movies, listening to music, parties and much more. The 2.1 Tarang Classic has a Total Output of 40 W RMS (Subwoofer-20W + Satellite-10Wx2), Woofer Driver of 10.16 cm (4) 4Ohm, Satellite Driver of 7.62 cm (3) 4Ohm, Frequency Response of 55 Hz ~ 20 kHz, S/N Ratio of >= 70 dB, Separation of >= 50 dB (1 kHz), Distortion of ? 1% (1 W, 1 kHz). Its Subwoofer dimensions are 25.5 cm (H) x 15.4 cm (W) x 25 cm (D) and Satellites dimensions are 16 cm (H) x 9.6 cm (W) x 10.2 cm (D). It also has Power / Mode | Input | Play/Pause | Previous/Vol- | Next/Vol+ controls. iBall Freego G100 is a 2.4GHz premium wireless high-speed optical mouse that features a smart link auto-connect, auto power-saving along with high quality (Energizer) alkaline battery. The ergonomic design makes for comfortable free movement and is created to be wrist and arm friendly with dimensions of 3.7(H) x 6.3 (W) x 10.1 (L) cm. It works best for long-duration performance and has long-range with up to 10 meters. It has unique features such as power-saving mode when idle and connectivity with a nano USB receiver. It also has a switch life of 5 Million life cycles, needs 1 AA-size alkaline battery and weighs 57 grams. All the above products are currently on sale on Amazon India and are being offered with great discounts. Commenting on the five newly launched products, Iftekhar Ahmed, Vice President - Marketing, iBall, said, "We are very excited to launch our generation 'i' products during Amazon Prime Day sale. Our new range of products are very well researched, beautifully designed and have super quality built for value product demanding consumers. 2 days of the prime days were amazing, received overwhelming product acceptance and feedback from consumers which is great for the brand confidence. Our intention ahead also will be to provide wide range and options to consumers to choose from across and within product categories." About iBall iBall is India's premier home-grown tech accessory brand. Founded in 2001, iBall has touched over 100 million users through 20 sales offices, 5,000 trade partners, 1,00,000 active retailers and 500+ service centres. iBall has now set its sights on capturing India's informed and tech-savvy buyers through online and modern retail. iBall 2.0 addresses the new Indian - informed, innovative & inspired. They are generation i.