IBBI publishes syllabus for valuer examinations from Apr 2019

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Tuesday came out with syllabus for valuer course and the examinations to be conducted from April 1, 2019. IBBI has published the syllabus and other details of the valuation examination for three asset classes --- securities or financial assets, land & building, and plant & machinery, according to an official statement. A person seeking to become a valuer requires to clear valuation examination conducted by the IBBI. It is mandatory for a valuer to be registered with the IBBI to be become a registered valuer. The IBBI is implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), wherein registered valuers have a key role to play in terms of assessing the value of assets. PTI VHP HRS

