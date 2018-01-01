IBBI publishes syllabus, other details for valuer course

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has published syllabus, format and other details of valuer courses and examinations, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said today.

The IBBI has published the syllabus and other details of the valuation examination for the three asset classes of securities or financial assets, land and building and plant and machinery, according to an official statement.

A person seeking to become a valuer requires to clear valuation examination in the respective area.

These courses shall be delivered by Registered Valuers Organisations in not less than 50 hours.

"The central government had issued the Companies (Removal of Difficulties) Second Order, 2017, to provide that valuations required under the Companies Act, 2013, shall be undertaken by a person having the necessary qualifications and experience and being a valuer member of a recognised valuer organisation, is registered as a valuer with the IBBI," the statement said.

With effect from 1st April 2018, it is mandatory for a valuer to be registered with the IBBI as a registered valuer.

The IBBI had earlier on 27th December 2017 recognised two Registered Valuers Organisations, the Institution of Estate Managers and Appraisers in the asset class of land and building and the IOV Registered Valuers Foundation in all three asset classes of land and building, plant and machinery and securities or financial assets.

For registering with IBBI, a person must have necessary qualification and experience, has to be enrolled as a valuer member with a RVO, has to complete a recognised educational course conducted by the RVO, and pass valuation examination conducted by IBBI.

A person wishing to be a valuer needs to pass this valuation examination.