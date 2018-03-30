IBBI to conduct exams for registration of valuers

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) will start conducting online examination for registration of valuers from tomorrow.

The rule pertaining to registration of valuers under the Companies Act was notified last year.

An official release said the IBBI would be commencing the valuation examinations for various asset classes -- securities or financial assets, land and building, plant and machinery -- from tomorrow.

"These examinations are computer based online examinations and are available from several locations across India," it said.

For conducting valuations required under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, a person is to be registered with the IBBI as a registered valuer.