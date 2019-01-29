IBHAS complying with Bio-Medical Waste Management rules, NGT told

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board Tuesday informed the National Green Tribunal that the bio-medical waste generated by the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) here was treated and disposed as per the provisions of Bio-Medical Waste Management (BMWM), Rules, 2016. The CPCB told a bench that the hospital has provided pre-treatment facility in the form of microwave system for lab waste as required under BMWM Rules, 2016 and sample of pre-treated bio-medical waste analysed by it was found complying with stipulated disinfection standards. "The bio-medical waste is disposed through common bio-medical waste treatment and disposal facility namely M/s SMS Water Grace Pvt Ltd, Nilothi, New Delhi. Waste water is treated through ETP which is complying with the discharge standards notified under BMWM Rules. The hospital was henceforth found complying with Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 and the recommendations of environment audit report of CPCB," CPCB said. Noting the submissions, the tribunal disposed of the plea alleging that the hospital was recklessly handling bio-medical waste and causing air pollution by burning garbage in the open. The NGT said,"We have no doubt that the situation will be regularly monitored by the concerned statutory authorities in future". The green panel had earlier ordered an environment audit of IHBAS and directed CPCB to inspect the institute and submit a report on management of waste at IHBAS. The panel had directed IBHAS to install and commission microwave waste treatment unit in its premises. It had also directed the Central Ground Water Authority to consider the institute's application for permission to extract groundwater. PTI PKS LLP INDIND