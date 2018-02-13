IBM brings Salesforce partner Bluewolf to India

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Technology giant IBM today launched Bluewolf, a Salesforce consulting agency, in India as it aims to expand its play in various digital transformation initiatives being undertaken by the government and enterprises in the country.

IBM will focus on verticals like telecom, utilities and financial services to deliver Salesforces solutions, using Bluewolfs delivery capabilities and its own expertise in cognitive and design-thinking.

In 2016, IBM acquired Bluewolf, one of the top partners of cloud-based software major Salesforce. Last year, IBM inked a global partnership with software services major, Salesforce to deliver joint solutions leveraging artificial intelligence.

"The increasing market demand for Salesforce demonstrates an equally compelling need for Bluewolf. Together, IBM and Bluewolf have deep expertise enabling design-driven transformation on Salesforce across sales, service, marketing, and IT," IBM Senior Vice President Global Business Services (GBS) Mark Foster told reporters here.

Lula Mohanty, Managing Partner (GBS) at IBM, said the company manages 100-200 customers for the Salesforce practice in India and expects the number to grow significantly in the coming years as government agencies and enterprises in the country undertake various digital transformation initiatives to drive business.

"We see a huge opportunity to help companies in their digital transformation... We have already trained about 400- 500 people in the Bluewolf practice and will further scale that up," she added.

Mohanty said the company will also tap into the small and medium enterprises segment, offering quick onboarding and comprehensive solutions for their requirements.

IBM is also setting up a Bluewolf Garage, a first globally, that will focus on developing new capabilities for clients in India and other markets.

Salesforce India SVP and Country Leader Sunil Jose said the launch of Bluewolf in India will empower companies, irrespective of their size of operations, to leverage Salesforces artificial intelligence-powered solutions to make smarter decisions.