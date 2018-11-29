IBM, IIT-Delhi collaborate for AI research

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Tech giant IBM and IIT-Delhi Thursday announced that the academic institution will join the AI Horizons Network as part of a multi-year research collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI).The aim is to discover novel AI techniques which can help organisations take informed decisions by being able to logically reason with their AI systems, a statement said.AI solutions will be trained to comprehend complex questions using natural language techniques and derive new insights using domain knowledge, it added.IBM researchers will partner with students and professors from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Delhi to address this issue and conduct joint research to inculcate in AI systems some key traits like reasoning, comprehension and inferencing, it said. ****** TCS and Phoenix Group expand partnership*IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Thursday announced an expansion of its ongoing 12-year old partnership with the Phoenix Group, Europe's largest life and pensions consolidator.As part of the expanded relationship, TCS will deliver digital transformation to move additional policies onto the TCS BFSI Digital Platform, bringing the total number of policies under TCS' administration to 5.5 million, a statement said.The introduction of an enhanced digital solution for Phoenix Life's customers and their intermediaries will improve the end-to-end customer journey via increased self-service options and by providing a consolidated view of policies, it added.The transformation will provide the Phoenix group with greater agility and additionally future-proof the organisation, it said. ****** PhonePe introduces IRCTC micro-app*Flipkart-owned PhonePe Thursday said it has strengthened its association with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) by entering into an "app-in-app partnership".As a result, PhonePe's 100 million-plus users will now be able to book their train tickets directly through the PhonePe App, a statement said.The integration will further strengthen PhonePe's offerings in the travel booking space by creating a seamless booking experience for its users, it added. *********** Happay inks pact with Uber*Fintech company Happay Thursday said it has partnered ride-hailing giant Uber to enable business travellers to auto-expense their business rides.With this new partnership, Happay will help its corporate customers gain complete visibility and consequently realise significant cost savings on their ground transportation while at the same time increasing employee productivity and satisfaction, a statement said.Corporate finance teams will have more control and will be able to track ground travel expenditure in real-time and process travel reimbursements with ease, it added. PTI SR ABM