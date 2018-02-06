ICAI employees go on protest

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) More than 800 regular employees of the chartered accountants apex body ICAI today went on protest against non-implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

Members from both employees and officers associations at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) went on protest on a day when the institute would be holding its annual function which is scheduled to be attended by three union ministers.

A joint statement issued by associations representing employees and officers said all the regular employees of the institute are on protest from today against non-implementation of 7th Pay Commission after giving the required notice to the management.

"All the employees of the ICAI across the country have started peaceful protest/ introspection and would intensify it further by resorting to demonstrations, casual leaves and dharnas," the statement said.

Together, the two associations have around 860 members who are regular staff. Along with contractual staff, the total employee strength of the ICAI would be around 1,200, a member of the officers association said.

"In November, 2017, the Council of ICAI had assured that the recommendation of 7th Pay Commission would be implemented at the institute before December 31, 2017," the statement said.

As per the statement, ICAI Secretary V Sagar has resigned from his post amid mounting pressure.

Sagar could not be immediately contacted for comments. PTI RAM MKJ