ICAI to introduce objective questions in CA Inter, final exam from 2019

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Chartered Accountants body ICAI said that from May next year, the CA exam will have 30 per cent multiple choice questions for selected papers at intermediate and final levels to strengthen conceptual clarity among the students.Besides, a pilot project of centralised evaluation of one paper in final level is also being implemented. In the central evaluation, examiners will be evaluating the answer books in the presence of head examiner under their supervision, ICAI said in release."To strengthen conceptual clarity and sharpen the analytical skills of students... ICAI has introduced objective assessment for selected papers at the intermediate and final levels...from May, 2019 examination" Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said in a release.This reforms will make process of examination and evaluation more credible, it added.Apart from that, on technology front 'Virtual ICAI' portal for students is being created. Using the portal, students will be able to fill the forms digitally for all purposes and check the status online.Once the platform is fully operational, there will be no need for students to visit any branch or regional office for any queries, said ICAI. PTI VHPBAL