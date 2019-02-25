ICAR, CSIR to work together in field of food, agriculture

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have agreed to collaborate in the area of food and agriculture. "Both the sides agreed to collaborate and work together on mutually agreed areas of agri-foods, medicinal and aromatic plants, nutraceuticals, precision agriculture, big data analysis, use of artificial intelligence, genetic modifications in cotton, application of sensors in agriculture, post-harvest management and agricultural mechanisation," ICAR said in a statement. The huge network of Krishi Vigyan Kendras available with ICAR will be roped in for technology demonstration and dissemination. A memorandum of understanding was signed on Monday by Trilochan Mohapatra, secretary of Department of Agricultural Research and Education and director general of ICAR, and Shekhar C Mande, secretary of Department for Scientific & Industrial Research and director general of CSIR. A joint working committee will be constituted within a month to deliberate and formulate the collaborative programmes and will meet four times a year. ICAR and CSIR have agreed to form a steering committee to monitor the progress. PTI MJH HRS