ICAR's 'Kisan Gandhi' tableau bags 1st prize at R-Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Country's premier agri-research institute ICAR has bagged first prize for its tableau on 'Kisan Gandhi', displayed at this year's Republic Day parade. Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the award to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) team here Monday, an official statement said. The ICAR tableau with the theme "Mishrit Kheti, Khushiyon Ki Kheti" portrayed Gandhi's vision to improve agriculture and livestock for the prosperity of rural communities. It showcased the importance of dairy farming, use of indigenous breeds and livestock-based organic agriculture for rural prosperity. In the tableau, Gandhi was shown with goats and a cow, while his wife Kasturba was also shown engaged with charkha and caring animals at 'Bapu Kuti' at Wardha Ashram, near Nagpur in Maharasthra. It symbolised livestock-based sustainable and climate resilient agriculture. The Gandhian philosophy included promotion of Swadeshi breeds, organic agriculture and goat milk for better health. It may be noted that Gandhi had attended a training programme on dairy farming for 15 days in 1927 at Bangalore Centre of the ICAR - National Dairy Research Institute. He also visited and appreciated the 'Indore method' of composting at the Institute of Plant Industry, Indore in 1935. In order to realise Gandhi's dream, ICAR is relentlessly working towards transforming the Indian agriculture for ensuring livelihood security and higher income of farmers, the statement added. By developing and deploying the cutting edge science and technology, India has succeeded in achieving food self-sufficiency and remains the top milk and cotton producer in the world, it added. A total of 22 tableaux were displayed on the 70th Republic Day parade. Of which, 16 were from States and Union Territories, six from various central ministries and departments. PTI LUX RUJMKJ