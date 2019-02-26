ICFAI Business School (IBS) is the Biggest Winner in Case Method ‘Oscars’ 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) IBS Dean Dr.Purkayasthas hat trick of awards puts IBS ahead of Harvard Business SchoolHyderabad, Telangana, India(NewsVoir)ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad won a whopping three awards in the 29th year of UK based The Case Centres Award and Competition. These annual awards are widely hailed as the case method communitys Oscars andcelebrate worldwide excellence in case teaching and writing.Mr. Richard McCracken, Director of The Case Centre said, ICFAI Business School (IBS) are the most successful school in our Awards and Competitions 2019, winning three out of 16 categories. This outstanding achievement highlights the schools dedication to producing high-quality, topical, innovative classroom materials that are used in business schools worldwide. We are proud that our annual case Oscars shine a light on these impactful achievements.The three winning cases of ICFAI Business School are: Award Winning Case 1Employee Training & Development at Ritz-Carlton: Fostering an Exceptional Customer Service Culture authored by Dr.DebapratimPurkayastha, in the Human Resource Management / Organisational Behaviour category. Award Winning case 2Amazons Big Data Strategy authored by Dr. DebapratimPurkayastha and Mr. Adapa Srinivasa Rao, in the Knowledge, Information and Communication Systems Management category Award Winning Case 3Turbulence on the Tarmac authored by Dr. DebapratimPurkayastha and Sid Ghosh, in the Outstanding Compact Case category.Harvard Business School, with two awards, is the next most successful institution, while other institutions with one award each include Stanford, INSEAD, IMD, Cornell, Oxford, Kellogg, Columbia, ESCP Europe, etc.Dr. Purkayastha on this jubilant occasion said, We are proud to be the inaugural winner of the Outstanding Compact Case competition with a comic book case (with Sid Ghosh). I am even prouder as ICFAI emerged as the biggest winner in this prestigious event. Our success demonstrates ICFAIs ability to consistently come out with cases on innovative topics and in innovative formats that educators worldwide love to take into their classrooms. According to The Case Centres view, Outstanding Compact Case was a new competition for 2019. The inaugural winner, a cartoon case, from ICFAI Business School, is a first win for this innovative pedagogical format..Notes to EditorsUseful links: www.thecasecentre.org/winners2019 About ICFAI Business SchoolIBS (Faculty of Management) is a constituent of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed-to-be University under Section 3 of the UGC Act,1956). It is a premier business school that has been consistently ranked by independent rating agencies as one of the top 10 B Schools of India. It is one of the first business schools in South Asia to receive the prestigious SAQS accreditation. NAAC, an autonomous institute of University Grants Commission has also accredited The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed-to-be University) with A Grade with an impressive score (institutional CGPA) of 3.43 out of 4. About The Case CentreThe Case Centre, headquartered in United Kingdom, is the independent home of the case method. Its stated mission is to advance the case method worldwide, sharing knowledge, wisdom and experience to inspire and transform business education across the globe. It is a not-for-profit organization and registered charity.Image: Dr. DebapratimPurkayastha PWRPWR