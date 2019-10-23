ICFAI Business School Professor Tops 2018-19 Bestselling Authors List for the 4th Time in a Row

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir)Dr. Debapratim Purkayastha, Dean, ICFAI Business School Case Research Centre is the number one bestselling case author for the fourth consecutive year out of more than 8,000 case authors worldwide. The UK-based, The Case Centre, which is the worlds largest repository of case studies, today revealed the Top 40 Bestselling authors for 2018-19. Congratulating the authors who made it to this list, The Case Centre, in its Press Release, said, Making it to the top 40 is an extraordinary achievement as there were more than 8,000 case authors worldwide. Debapratim Purkayastha makes it four years at the top of the bestselling case author tree. The ICFAI Business School Dean (Case Research Centre) held on to his number one crown by selling over 21,000 copies in 2018-19. Huge congratulations to him. Dr. Purkayasthas cases were sold in over 370 organizations in 57 countries, in The Case Centre alone in 2018-19. Additionally, Prof. GV Muralidhara, also from ICFAI Business School, was placed in the 21st position in the list. Regarding the achievement, Dr. Purkayastha, said, Its a great honor to feature in this list! My team members at ICFAI Business School are working very hard to get high quality and relevant content for Management Education into classrooms worldwide. I am sure that, in the coming years, you will see more people from ICFAI Business School breaking into this elite list by virtue of the excellent work that is happening in the institution. Other bestselling authors: The other bestselling authors are from internationally reputed B-schools like Harvard Business School, IMD, INSEAD, etc. The list of top Best-selling case authors is based on total sales (cases bought by B-schools around the world) from the cases for each author in the academic year 2018-2019. The Case Centre started making this list public since 2016. Top 10 Bestselling authors: 2018-19 RankNameB-School1Debapratim PurkayasthaICFAI Business School, Hyderabad2Kamran KashaniIMD Business School, Switzerland3David B YoffieHarvard Business School, USA4Robert SimonsHarvard Business School, USA5Christopher BartlettHarvard Business School, USA6 (Joint)W Chan KimINSEAD, FranceRene MauborgneINSEAD, France8David J CollinsHarvard Business School, USA9Elizabeth GrasbyIvey Business School, Canada10Pierre ChandonINSEAD, France Source: www.thecasecentre.org/educators/casemethod/bestsellingauthors/2019/intro About ICFAI Business SchoolIBS (Faculty of Management) is a constituent of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Deemed-to-be University under section 3 of the UGC Act 1956. It is a premier Business School that has been consistently ranked by independent rating agencies as one of the top 10 B Schools of India. It is one of the first business schools in South Asia to receive the prestigious SAQS accreditation. NAAC, an autonomous institute of University Grants Commission has also accredited The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed-to-be University) with A Grade with an impressive score (institutional CGPA) of 3.43 out of 4. About The Case CentreThe Case Centre, headquartered in United Kingdom, is the independent home of the case method. Its stated mission is to advance the case method worldwide, sharing knowledge, wisdom and experience to inspire and transform business education across the globe. It is a not-for-profit organization and registered charity. About Dr. Debapratim PurkayasthaDr. Debapratim Purkayastha is the Dean (Case Research Centre) at ICFAI Business School Hyderabad (ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education,) and heads the world-class Case Research Center. He teaches Business Strategy at IBS Hyderabad. He is the Consulting Editor of 'Case Folio The IUP Journal of Management Case Studies', and an Editorial Board member for 'Case Research Journal' published by North American Case Research Association (NACRA), and The CASE Journal, the official journal of the of The CASE Association, published by the Emerald Group, UK . Dr. Purkayastha is an internationally renowned case method expert. He has won numerous case method awards including the highly prestigious Outstanding Contribution to the Case Method award from the UK-based The Case Centre. In addition to featuring in the list of all time bestselling authors of cases written over the past four decades, he has won multiple case method awards and recognition from the Academy of Management (AOM), Association of MBAs (AMBA), CEEMAN, EFMD, Emerald Group Publishing, NACRA, oikos International (Switzerland), The Case Centre UK, John Molson School of Business (University of Concordia, Canada), China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), AESE Business School (Portugal), etc.