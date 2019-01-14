ICICI Bank appoints B Sriram, Rama Bijapurkar independent directors

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Private sector ICICI Bank Monday inducted former SBI Managing Director B Sriram on its board as independent director. Besides, management consultant Rama Bijapurkar was also appointed director. Both were appointed for 5 years, subject to the approval of shareholders, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges. Sriram retired as the managing director of IDBI Bank in September 2018. Prior to IDBI Bank, he was the managing director of SBI. PTI DP HRS