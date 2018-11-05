ICICI Bank holds 162 coin exchange melas in UP, Uttarakhand

Lucknow, Nov 5 (PTI) Private sector lender ICICI Bank organised 162 coin exchange melas in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in which around 4,000 customers participated. Coins and fresh currency valued at over Rs 1.65 crore were exchanged at select branches in the two states recently, an ICICI release said here Monday. The exchange melas were held under the aegis of the Reserve Bank of India, it said. The purpose of the melas was to provide coins and fresh currency notes to general public in exchange of soiled and mutilated ones. The initiative was in line with RBI's Clean Note Policy. The ICICI Bank organised these melas at its branches in Lucknow, Kanpur, Bareilly and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, and in Dehradun, Haldwani and Haridwar in Uttarakhand among certain places. The melas witnessed participation of around 4,000 customers at these cities wherein they exchanged over to Rs 1.65 crore worth of coins in the denomination of Rs 10, Rs 5, Rs 2 and Rs 1 along with fresh currency of Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50. People from all walks of life, including traders, retailers, retired individuals participated in these melas to obtain smaller denomination of currency and coins which would help them undertake small ticket transactions in a convenient manner. The ICICI Bank organised 2,536 coin exchange melas across the country recently in which close to 36,000 people participated, exchanging coins and fresh currency worth Rs 40 crore. The ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of 4,867 branches, 14,394 ATMs, phone banking, net banking, mobile banking, banking on Facebook & Twitter and Pockets by ICICI Bank. It has 299 branches and 1293 ATMs in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand creating a large retail network of around 1600 touch points, the release added. PTI SMI SHWSHW