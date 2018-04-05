ICICI Bank up nearly 4 pc

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Shares of ICICI Bank, which is embroiled in an alleged conflict of interest controversy, today jumped nearly 4 per cent.

The stock went up by 3.63 per cent to settle at Rs 278.40 on the NSE. During the day, it jumped 4.22 per cent to a high of Rs 280.

On BSE, shares of the bank advanced by 3.52 per cent to end at Rs 277.90. In intra-day trade, the stock had gained 4 per cent to a high of Rs 279.20.

On the volume front, over 2.67 crore shares of the bank were traded on NSE, while 11.27 lakh stocks changed hands on BSE.

According to reports, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has sought permission to look into the alleged conflict of interest and quid pro quo involving ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her family members in extending a loan to the Videocon Group.

The probe agency comes under the Corporate Affairs Ministry.

Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas had said yesterday that it is well within the SFIOs ambit to make a reference about a case but there is no such reference currently with the corporate affairs ministry on the issue. PTI VRN ABM ABM