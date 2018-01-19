ICICI Pru Life Q3 PAT almost flat at Rs 452 crore

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) ICICI Prudential Life Insurance today reported almost flat profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 452.1 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The private insurers had reported PAT of Rs 450.04 crore during the third quarter of 2016-17.

Its net premium income grew by 19.26 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 6,795.13 crore from Rs 5,697.51 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prudential Corporation Holdings, which is a part of an international financial services group headquartered in the UK.

The company offers products across the categories of protection, savings and investments.

The private insurer began its operations in December 2000.

In a separate filing, the company also announced appointment of Dileep Chinubhai Choksi as an independent director (additional director) of the company.

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance settled 4.36 per cent higher at Rs 429.45 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK BAL