ICICI Pru Life Q4 profit slips 23% to Rs 261 cr

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Wednesday reported a 23 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 261.02 crore for the January-March quarter of 2018-19. The ICICI Bank subsidiary had reported a net profit of Rs 340.26 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.However, total income in the said quarter on consolidated basis more than doubled to Rs 16,053.89 crore from Rs 7,136.87 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Prudential Life said in a regulatory filing.The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.55 per share of face value of Rs 10 each.The embedded value (EV) of the company increased by 15.1 per cent to Rs 21,623 crore at the end of March 2019, the company said in a statement.The EV is similar to the book value of companies in other sectors. It is sum of the company's net worth and the present value of all future profits to shareholders from the existing book of the company (including new business written in the year). The total premium registered a growth of 14.3 per cent from Rs 27,069 crore to Rs 30,930 crore in 2018-19. With regard to value of new business (VNB), it said, the margin increased to 17 per cent from 16.5 per cent in the previous fiscal. The absolute VNB for 2018-19 was Rs 1,328 crore.VNB is used to measure profitability of the new business written in a period. It is present value of all future profits to shareholders measured at the time of writing of the new business contract. PTI DP MKJ