ICICI Prudential AMC loses another star fund manager to Reliance Mutual Fund

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Vinay Sharma, known to be the star fund manager at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, will soon be joining Reliance Mutual Fund, senior officials said.

He is managing ICICI Prudential Banking & Financial Services Fund with monthly assets to the tune of over Rs 2,800 crore.

It is speculated that he may take the charge of managing Reliance Banking Fund along with other funds.

Prior to that, Manish Gunwani, who was managing assets worth more than Rs 40,000 crore at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, joined as chief investment officer for equities at Reliance Mutual Fund last year.

Sharma, who is currently serving his notice period at ICICI Prudential AMC, has spent more than eight years at the fund house, the officials said.

At ICICI Prudential AMC, he has been involved in managing strategies related to pure large cap and multi cap funds, among others.

Prior to this, he was an analyst at AIG Global Asset Management India Limited and J P Morgan India Private Limited. PTI SP SBT