scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

ICICI Securities Q4 profit slips 19 pc to Rs 121 crore

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) ICICI Securities, a subsidiary of ICICI Group, Tuesday reported 19.5 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 121.5 crore for the March quarter of 2018-19 financial year.The profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 151 crore, ICICI Securities said in a statement.Total income also fell to Rs 428.3 crore from Rs 510.5 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.70 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each to the shareholders. Shares of ICICI Securities settled at Rs 217.75 per scrip, down 0.96 per cent, on the BSE. PTI DP DP ANUANU

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos