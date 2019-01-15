ICICI Securities shares slump over 6% post Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Shares of ICICI Securities slumped over 6 per cent Tuesday after the company reported 34.3 per cent decline in consolidated profit for the third quarter ended December 31. The stock tanked 5.23 per cent to close at Rs 261.60 on BSE. Intra-day, it fell sharply by 6.28 per cent to Rs 258.70. At NSE, shares of the company tumbled 6.39 per cent to close at Rs 260.70. ICICI Securities, investment services arm of ICICI Group, Monday reported a 34.3 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 101.1 crore for the December quarter. The company's profit stood at Rs 153.9 crore in the October-December quarter of 2017-18, it said in a regulatory filing. The company's total income also declined to Rs 404.7 crore, compared with Rs 493.8 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal. PTI SUM RUJ RVKRVK